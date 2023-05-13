Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 253987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $871.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.05 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $501,944.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,725.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 42.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 344,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.30.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

