Vislink Technologies (VISL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.40). Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:VISL opened at $5.14 on Friday. Vislink Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Vislink Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

