Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Position Cut by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Weibo by 124.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. Weibo had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

