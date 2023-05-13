Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Up 34.7% in April

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the April 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFCM opened at $18.90 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

