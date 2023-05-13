WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives $3.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.29.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WM Technology by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,850,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,491 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,359,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 1,581,208 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after buying an additional 1,356,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in WM Technology by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,170,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,265 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. WM Technology has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

