Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $138.00 at Citigroup

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.82.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

WYNN stock opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -107.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

