Yellow Pages Limited (Y) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

Shares of Y stock opened at C$12.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.68. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of C$12.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of C$240.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yellow Pages will post 3.0187354 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on Y shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Yellow Pages in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other news, insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total transaction of C$39,620.00. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow Pages

(Get Rating)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.