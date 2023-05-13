Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Short Interest Up 40.8% in April

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance
Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $26.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.91.
