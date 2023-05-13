Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Short Interest Up 40.8% in April

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $26.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.91.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

