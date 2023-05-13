ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Down 49.7% in April

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the April 15th total of 77,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ZK International Group Price Performance

Shares of ZKIN opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. ZK International Group has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.77.

Institutional Trading of ZK International Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ZK International Group by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZK International Group by 207.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in ZK International Group by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 107,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sales of stainless steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, valve, light industry machinery equipment, and other stainless steel products. The company was founded by Jian Cong Huang and Guo Lin Wang on May 13, 2015 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, China.

