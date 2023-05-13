Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Down 49.6% in April

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the April 15th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 373,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,762 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $90,000. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZYNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $0.36 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

