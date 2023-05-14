133,333 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 133,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.23% of Mirati Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $49.49 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $101.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

