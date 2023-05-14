14,732 Shares in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.18% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 209.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of COMB stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.