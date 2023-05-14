1,708 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $199.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.67 and a 200-day moving average of $192.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

