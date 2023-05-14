26,100 Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Celestica by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 44,885 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Celestica by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Celestica by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $10.91 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

