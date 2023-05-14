3,575 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Prologis by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

