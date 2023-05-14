5,591 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $69.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

