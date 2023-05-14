Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

ATVI opened at $77.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.