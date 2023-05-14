Adicet Bio, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adicet Bio in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adicet Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

ACET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ACET stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACET. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,241,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,314,000 after acquiring an additional 290,191 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $31,833,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,143,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 700,362 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $12,163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after acquiring an additional 260,705 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adicet Bio

In other Adicet Bio news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,919.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

