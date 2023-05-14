Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $689,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $117.51 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 326,208 shares valued at $16,803,119. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

