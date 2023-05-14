Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:ADES opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.42. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $617,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 44.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

