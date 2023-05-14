Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Societe Generale raised Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ANYYY stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

