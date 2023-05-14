Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Aflac worth $24,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Aflac by 534.9% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Insider Activity

Aflac Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,284 shares of company stock worth $7,228,195. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

