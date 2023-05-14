Aion Market Cap Achieves $378,256.94 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 53.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $378,256.94 and $638.53 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00064570 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00128996 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00032821 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00040864 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003770 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

