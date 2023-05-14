Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

ALLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

Allakos Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $392.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.45. Allakos has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allakos will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,058,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Allakos by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 262,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 155,853 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Allakos by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 77,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 33,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,058,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

