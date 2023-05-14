Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Allbirds in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Allbirds had a negative net margin of 34.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.55 million.

Allbirds Price Performance

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIRD. Wedbush cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. William Blair lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

BIRD stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Allbirds by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dan Levitan purchased 75,796 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,785.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allbirds news, Director Dan Levitan bought 75,796 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,785.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,653 shares of company stock valued at $182,023 over the last 90 days. 31.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.