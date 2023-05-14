Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALTG. TheStreet raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $470.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 110.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $212,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,036,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,661,296.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $895,980. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,000,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,069,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,150,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,177,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,510,000 after acquiring an additional 828,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,915,000 after acquiring an additional 689,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.