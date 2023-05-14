AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.80. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

Insider Transactions at AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $954.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.67 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,232,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,991,967.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,179,806 shares of company stock valued at $154,261,572. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

See Also

