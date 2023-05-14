Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $95.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $87.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.65. Ameren has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

