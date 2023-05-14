American Resources (AREC) to Release Earnings on Monday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect American Resources to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.49 on Friday. American Resources has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AREC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the first quarter worth $83,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the first quarter worth $960,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of American Resources from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

