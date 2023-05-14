American Resources (AREC) to Release Earnings on Monday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect American Resources to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million.
American Resources Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.49 on Friday. American Resources has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Resources
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of American Resources from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
American Resources Company Profile
American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Resources (AREC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.