Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Spirit Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

NYSE SAVE opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.12. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 27.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 140,599 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 102,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 147.5% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after buying an additional 735,152 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.2% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.31%.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

