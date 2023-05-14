Analysts Offer Predictions for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.49.

Boston Properties Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BXP stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $114.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 48,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $211,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 426,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $4,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 78.56%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

