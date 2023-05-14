Analysts Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Price Target at $26.71

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BALY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $682.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.91. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $576.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.82 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bally's



Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

