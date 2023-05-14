Analysts Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target at $24.25

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. Certara has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 225.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.29 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 22.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 121.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 157.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

