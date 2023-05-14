Analysts Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) PT at $42.67

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Main Street Capital stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.58 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

