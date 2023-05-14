Analysts Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target at $9.07

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.91.
SGMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ SGMO opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,880,000 after purchasing an additional 481,253 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,642,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 991,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,819,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
