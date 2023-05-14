Analysts Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) PT at $47.71

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.71.

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Price Performance

TENB stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.24. Tenable has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $94,946.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $58,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,115 shares in the company, valued at $605,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,946.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,600 shares of company stock worth $2,763,928 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Tenable by 3.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Tenable by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Tenable by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.