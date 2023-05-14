Analyzing Jabil (NYSE:JBL) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO)

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Jabil has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Jabil alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Jabil shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Jabil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jabil $35.13 billion 0.30 $996.00 million $6.90 11.53 Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.64 -$144.85 million N/A N/A

This table compares Jabil and Tempo Automation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jabil has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jabil and Tempo Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jabil 0 1 2 1 3.00 Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67

Jabil presently has a consensus target price of $92.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.84%. Tempo Automation has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 958.57%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Jabil.

Profitability

This table compares Jabil and Tempo Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jabil 2.74% 39.80% 5.11% Tempo Automation N/A N/A -307.90%

Summary

Jabil beats Tempo Automation on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The Electronics Manufacturing Services segment focuses around leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, and technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services segment provides engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences and technologies. The company was founded by William E. Morean and James Golden in 1966 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

About Tempo Automation

(Get Rating)

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.