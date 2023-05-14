ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.06 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ARCA biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

Featured Articles

