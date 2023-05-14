ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.06 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.
