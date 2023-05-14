Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACGLN stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,489 shares of company stock valued at $17,956,373 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Get Rating ) by 273.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

