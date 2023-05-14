Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.70. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $25.23.
About Arch Capital Group
