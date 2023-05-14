Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ARDC opened at $11.99 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $13.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDC. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 462.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 169,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 139,167 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at $547,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at $433,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

