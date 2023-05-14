Atb Cap Markets Comments on Calfrac Well Services Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.25 million. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CFW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.40.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$4.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$341.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.94. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$3.70 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.91.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.