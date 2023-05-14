Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3) Insider Purchases A$10,025.00 in Stock

Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3 – Get Rating) insider Angus Barker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$10,025.00 ($6,819.73).

Angus Barker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Angus Barker purchased 25,000 shares of Australian Rare Earths stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$8,900.00 ($6,054.42).

On Monday, May 1st, Angus Barker purchased 25,000 shares of Australian Rare Earths stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$9,400.00 ($6,394.56).

On Friday, March 17th, Angus Barker purchased 740,106 shares of Australian Rare Earths stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$196,868.20 ($133,923.94).

Australian Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 7.76.

Australian Rare Earths Company Profile

Australian Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of rare earths mineral resource opportunities in Australia. Its flagship project is the Koppamurra project located in South Australia and Victoria. The company was formerly known as Tawel Exploration Pty Ltd and changed its name to Australian Rare Earths Limited in March 2021.

