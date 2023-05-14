Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) versus FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Head to Head Analysis

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aviva and FOXO Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Aviva alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviva $45.63 billion 0.32 $2.70 billion N/A N/A FOXO Technologies $511,000.00 20.25 -$95.25 million N/A N/A

Aviva has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviva N/A N/A N/A FOXO Technologies N/A -18,881.06% -90.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Aviva and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aviva and FOXO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviva 0 4 0 0 2.00 FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Aviva has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Aviva

(Get Rating)

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses. The Canada segment refers to the personal and commercial lines insurance products distributed through insurance brokers. The France segment consists of long-term and general insurance businesses. The Italy segment provides savings, investments, pension, and protection products to the life and non-domestic insurance markets. The Poland segment comprises of long-term business and general insurance business in Lithuania. The Other segment includes the long-term business operations in China, India, and Singapore; and life operations in Turkey. The company was founded on February 09, 1990 and was headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.