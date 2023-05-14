B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agenus in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $1.42 on Friday. Agenus has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $495.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 235.30%. The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 22,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $33,318.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,617,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,641,839.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 250,954 shares of company stock valued at $267,492. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Agenus by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,800,000 after buying an additional 10,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Agenus by 943.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,372,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Agenus by 548.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,965,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agenus by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,922,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

