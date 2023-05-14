Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $53,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.82.

BIDU stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

