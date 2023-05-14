Banc of California, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banc of California has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Banc of California Price Performance

BANC opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $599.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,008 shares in the company, valued at $887,847.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $35,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,847.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 6,769 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $75,135.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,964.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,969 shares of company stock worth $312,708. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,816,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 247,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 181.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 217,778 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 365.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 242,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 190,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 152,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

