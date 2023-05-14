BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.11.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. BankUnited has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.18.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in BankUnited by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BankUnited by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

