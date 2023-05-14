Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 1st

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BGH opened at $13.12 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15.

In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $62,210.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

