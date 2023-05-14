Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 1st

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE BGH opened at $13.12 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15.
In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $62,210.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
