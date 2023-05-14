Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Declares $2.26 Dividend

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.2587 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMWYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

